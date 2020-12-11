FestivICE Expands

(York, Pa.) - York's annual ice festival will be bigger in every way this winter! More ice? Check. Longer time period? Check. More of the York area community? Check!

In a press conference earlier today , York Traditions Bank and Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, announced they have been joined this year by the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) in bringing FestivICE 2021 to life - and expanding the event to the York County Heritage Rail Trail.

YCEA's partnership means that in addition to intricately carved blocks of ice on display in downtown York, FestivICE's 2021 edition will include ice carvings displayed in five locations along the Heritage Rail Trail. Sculptures will be placed at the start of the trail in York and along the trail in Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Railroad, and New Freedom.

Continuing its long-time tradition, FestivICE will again serve as a nonprofit fundraiser, with $100 from each sponsored ice display going to the COVID-19 Response Fund created earlier this year by the United Way of York County and the York County Community Foundation.

Organizers also announced that the dramatically increased number of ice sculptures will be on display far longer this year. Instead of one day as in years past, FestivICE will run this winter from January 13 through 19.

"This really is a win-win for all of us," said Gene Draganosky, President & CEO of York Traditions Bank. "Not only are we kicking off the new year with our biggest celebration yet, we are doing so in a way that further serves the larger community in which we live and work. It is not yet safe to gather all of our friends and neighbors in one location at one time, so this year we will show our appreciation for this great community through a truly socially distanced, safe event."

"We are thrilled to be part of a great York tradition and to bring this excitement to more communities," said Silas Chamberlin, Vice President of Community & Economic Development, York County Economic Alliance. "Bringing FestivICE to the Heritage Rail Trail helps us reach a goal to ignite opportunities to activate the trail all year long, and it brings another great reason to visit the Trail Towns."

"The YCEA's York County Trail Towns program provides opportunity for several communities," said Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, 28th Senatorial District. "FestivICE is just one of the many new efforts going on in our Trail Town communities, and this event will give a glimpse to visitors on what is going on all throughout the county."

