FerryHawks Open Second Half of Season, Split First Two Games against High Point

On Wednesday afternoon the FerryHawks sent lefty Nick Beardsely to the mound looking to even out the series against Rockers right-handed knuckleballer Mickey Jannis.

Beardsley turned in his best performance of the season, keeping Rockers hitters off-balance and guessing for six innings - only giving up one run and scattering five hits, five walks, and four strikeouts on the afternoon.

The FerryHawks gave Beardsley all the run support he would need, scoring two runs in the top of the second on a Mike Wilson RBI single and a fielder's choice. The hot-hitting Aguilar collected another RBI in the top of the third on a fielder's choice and added another one on a long, line-drive home run to left field - his 12th of the year, giving the FerryHawks a 4-1 lead.

Staten Island added another run in the ninth on a Kevin Krause RBI sacrifice fly, capping the final 5-1 score.

A combined bullpen effort from FerryHawk relievers Parker Bugg, Christian Allegretti, and Williams Ramirez kept the Rockers scoreless over the final final innings, locking up Nick Beardley's second win of the season.

The FerryHawks matchup with the Rockers again Thursday night for the series finale and rubber match in High Point.

NOTES: The FerryHawks head to Gastonia, NC for a 3-game weekend set against the Honey Hunters. The FerryHawks return home to Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Tuesday, July 18th to face the Frederik Baseball Club.

