FerryHawks Land Nelson Figueroa as New Pitching Coach

March 12, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







Staten Island, New York - On Tuesday March 2nd, the Staten Island FerryHawks announced their new pitching coach with the signing of Youth Service Baseball legend, Nelson "Figgie" Figueroa!

Nelson is a nine-year Major League Baseball veteran who exemplified one of the best comebacks to the bigs in recent history. After being released by the Miami Marlins in 2006, Figueroa turned to the foreign leagues to prove he was still worthy of a chance to pitch at the highest level of baseball. Pitching with the Taiwan Uni-President Lions for two seasons, Nelson picked up numerous accolades, including a Taiwan Series MVP, a championship ring, and more importantly, proving that he is MLB worthy.

Figueroa completed his inspirational comeback from Independent Baseball on April 11th, 2008, when the New York Mets selected him to start at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. Triumphantly, Nelson earned the win in front of his family and hometown fans, a memory he will surely never forget. Figueroa went on to pitch for three more seasons in the majors with the Mets, Phillies, and the Astros, proving that the road back to the MLB is most certainly possible!

"I am very excited to join the Staten Island FerryHawks family. Being added to a group of professionals led by Edgardo Alfonzo and Gary Perone is a recipe for success. I'm ready for the challenges, and look forward to bringing championship professional baseball back to Staten Island!"- Nelson Figueroa, Pitching Coach

"Nelson is the pinnacle example of a New Yorker, working his way from Youth Service in Brooklyn all the way to playing on one of the biggest stages in New York City. Throughout his journey in the minors, majors, and even the Atlantic League, Nelson is the perfect teacher and an asset to our players trying to get back to affiliated baseball. Staten Island will love Nelson's presence and the charisma that he will bring every single night."- Gary Perone, General Manager

"Nelson Figueroa is a proven major leaguer with a lifetime of baseball experience across the globe. Another proven winner for the FerryHawks that will attract and develop pitching talent and engage in the community."- Eric Shuffler, President

"Nelson is a baseball lifer and we are extremely lucky to have him. His story and his road back to the big leagues is everything we want to represent in Staten Island"- Eddie Medina, Baseball Operations

With this special announcement, the organization will be releasing a limited edition ticket package (150 packages) to the fans to celebrate this special day.

The package will include two (2) tickets to a Friday, May 13th, and a special meet and greet opportunity with Nelson Figueroa!

FerryHawks Motto: The Staten Island FerryHawks are a Major League Baseball partnered franchise that will play in the high-quality Atlantic League in the Spring of 2022. Our mission is to create a home for everyone in the Staten Island community and solidify a fun and exciting family experience that fans will never forget. The FerryHawks will play their home games at the newly improved baseball stadium next to the Staten Island Ferry along Richmond Terrace in Downtown Staten Island. We are excited to have you and become part of our #FerryHawksFamily.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 12, 2022

FerryHawks Land Nelson Figueroa as New Pitching Coach - Staten Island FerryHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.