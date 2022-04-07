Ferraro's Five Point Night Powers Thunderbolts Past Bobcats 7-4

Evansville, In.: It was an offensive showcase on Thursday night at Ford Center, as the Thunderbolts outlasted the Bobcats 7-4, with Mike Ferraro leading the way with 5 points. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, April 8th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Scott Kirton opened the scoring on the power play at 4:51 of the first period, assisted by Connor Chatham. Evansville added a pair of goals only 33 seconds apart to extend the lead to 3-0 off goals from Mike Ferraro and Josh Adkins. Ferraro's goal was assisted by Coy Prevost and Timothy Faulkner at 8:11, while Adkins' goal was scored at 8:44 from Ferraro and Austin Plevy. Davis Kirkendall scored on a 5-on-3 opportunity to get the Bobcats back within two goals late in the period, as Evansville took the 3-1 lead into the first intermission. In the second period's first half, Ferraro scored his second goal of the night at 2:09 from Aaron Huffnagle and Plevy to make it a 4-1 Thunderbolts lead, followed by another goal from Adkins at 6:16 unassisted to give Evansville a 5-1 lead.

Later in the second period, Dominick Horvath and Levi Cudmore scored only 1:14 apart to bring the Bobcats back within two goals again, with Evansville holding on to a 5-3 lead after two periods. After a lengthy stretch without any goals in the third period's first 14 minutes, Brandon Lubin scored on the power play from Ferraro and Prevost at 14:17 to pad Evansville's lead to 6-3, followed by another goal by Kirton at 16:41 from Ferraro and Plevy to make it 7-3. Alex Borowiec added one final goal for Vermilion County in the final minutes, concluding the scoring at 7-4 for Evansville.

Ferraro finished with two goals and three assists, becoming the 4th Thunderbolt in franchise history to score 5 points in a single game, previously accomplished by Dylan Clarke and Justin MacDonald in the 2017-18 season, and Connor Chatham earlier this season. Kirton and Adkins scored two goals each, with Lubin also scoring one goal. Plevy tallied three assists, while Prevost finished with two assists. Brian Billett stopped all 6 shots faced before leaving with injury, and Janzen stopped 15 of 19 shots faced in relief for his 2nd win of the season. Tonight's win was also the 28th Thunderbolts win of the season, surpassing the Thunderbolts' previous record of 27 in the 2017-18 season. The Thunderbolts and Bobcats do not meet again this regular season.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

