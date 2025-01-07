Feron Hunt Posts SEASON-HIGH 31 PTS, 13 REB & 6 AST vs. Go-Go
January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge YouTube Video
Check out the Cleveland Charge Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025
- San Diego Clippers Welcome Three Newcomers - San Diego Clippers
- Charge Fall in Capital City - Cleveland Charge
- Kevin Knox II Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Mad Ants Prevail over Celtics Behind Freeman's Career Day - Indiana Mad Ants
- Maine Celtics Fall to Mad Ants - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Quinn Slazinski - Wisconsin Herd
- Legends Acquire Max Fiedler in Three-Team Trade - Texas Legends
- NBA G League Announces Schedule Change - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Fall in Capital City
- Charge Clipped in Capital City
- Charge Split Pair with Swarm
- Charge End 2024 with Win in Greensboro
- Charge Sweep Weekend Series with South Bay