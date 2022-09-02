Fernandez Reaches RBI Milestone as Castillo, Grizzlies Goose Egg Nuts

September 2, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (77-46, 36-21) silenced the Modesto Nuts (61-62, 31-26) 11-0 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won 14 of their last 15 games as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fourth shutout of 2022 and brought their Minor League best run differential to +212.

Fresno starter Brayan Castillo (4-4) relished his third victory in his last four starts after a dominating performance. Castillo stymied the Modesto offense for five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while fanning six. The righty also got some help from his defense, who turned two double plays. Luis Amoroso, Felix Ramires and Angel Chivilli wrapped up the final four frames, punching out a pair. The Grizzlies staff permitted five hits and three walks while striking out eight for their fourth shutout of the year.

The Grizzlies lineup supplied 11 runs on 13 hits, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. All 11 batters who came to the plate reached base safely with 10 of them notching a hit. A trio of different starters recorded multiple hits, runs and RBI. Yanquiel Fernandez started the scoring in the first when he mashed a double to right, plating a pair. Fernandez tied the Grizzlies single-season RBI record with his 108th RBI (Scott McClain, 2008 and A.J. Reed, 2018). Ben Sems and Bryant Quijada combined for four RBI with the latter picking up two sacrifice flies. Sterlin Thompson also lifted a sacrifice fly, his first RBI with Fresno. Thompson raced home twice on a single and double. Benny Montgomery poked a double and secured two runs in the process. Adael Amador and Juan Guerrero combined for three hits and a trio of runs. EJ Andrews Jr. whacked a pinch-hit RBI single, adding Zach Kokoska, who also smoked a pinch-hit single. Jordan Beck and Juan Brito mustered a walk and run apiece in the win.

Modesto starter Jimmy Kingsbury (1-2) suffered the loss after two rough frames. Rodney Hutchison chucked four innings of relief for the Nuts. Gabriel Gonzalez spanked a double among his two hits. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Brayan Castillo (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- DH Yanquiel Fernandez (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; ties Grizzlies single-season RBI mark)

- 3B Sterlin Thompson (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-5, 2B, 2 R)

- C Bryant Quijada and 1B Ben Sems (2 RBI each)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Gabriel Gonzalez (2-4, 2B)

- RF Randy Bednar (1-3)

- 3B Axel Sanchez (0-2, 2 HBP)

- RHP Rodney Hutchison (4.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday September 2 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto LHP Jake Miednik (0-2, 9.67) vs. Fresno RHP Victor Juarez (5-5, 4.90) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Yanquiel Fernandez powered his 33rd double of the year in the first, putting him in a tie for sixth all-time in Grizzlies single-season doubles (Matt Downs, 2009).

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.