Fernandez Extends Streak In Loss To Storm

April 15, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Vince Fernandez singled in the fifth inning to extend his season-opening hitting streak to nine games, but the JetHawks fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm, 9-1, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Fernandez's single off Pedro Avila was Lancaster's first of the game and one of just two for the club on the night. Avila (1-1) allowed the one hit with four strikeouts and three walks over seven-shutout innings.

Lake Elsinore (4-6) put the game away early. Edward Olivares homered to lead off the bottom of the first and the Storm went on to score at least one run in each of the first four innings against JetHawks starter Logan Longwith (0-2).

Longwith allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits over 4.1 innings. He was ejected in the top of the fifth inning after throwing a pitch high and inside to Eguy Rosario. The teams had been involved in a minor altercation in the third inning after Rosario slid late into second base on a double play. There were no other ejections in the game.

The JetHawks bullpen's scoreless innings streak was snapped as 12.2 innings when three runs scored for Lake Elsinore in the eighth inning.

Lancaster committed a season-high four errors in the game. Three of Lake Elsinore's runs were unearned.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Rico Garcia (1-0) is scheduled to start against Ronald Bolaños (0-1). First pitch is 1 p.m.

