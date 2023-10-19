Fern Hill, Sopranos, and Floodz Partner with the Motor City Rockers

Fraser - The Motor City Rockers are excited to announce a heartwarming partnership with Fern Hill Golf Club, Sopranos, and Floodz Grill. These esteemed establishments are stepping up to provide team meals, emphasizing their unwavering support for the team and the community.

The Motor City Rockers have always represented a sense of unity and shared commitment, both on and off the ice. This partnership with Fern Hill Golf Course, Sopranos, and Floodz highlights their shared values and a commitment to nurturing the players and fostering a sense of community within the club.

Fern Hill Golf Course, Sopranos, and Floodz will provide the Motor City Rockers with pre-game and post-game meals, offering nourishment and sustenance for the players, coaches, and staff. These team meals will not only enhance the players' physical well-being but also create opportunities for bonding and fostering team spirit.

