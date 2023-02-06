Fenter Signs with Yankees

Gray Fenter, a member of Lancaster's bullpen during the 2022 championship run, has signed a contract with the New York Yankees organization for 2023, it has been announced.

Fenter, 27, signed with the Barnstormers on July 23 of last season for his first stint in the Atlantic League. The right-hander from West Memphis, Arkansas made nine appearances, including two starts, with the Barnstormers. He was 2-1 with two saves and a 2.95 ERA while striking out 32 batters in 21.1 innings during the regular season.

In the playoffs, Fenter excelled. He appeared in four games, two each against both Southern Maryland and High Point. After escaping a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning of Game Two in the Division Series, Fenter did not allow another baserunner. He struck out nine and allowed one hit in his 4 1/3 innings in the post-season.

Fenter spent the first half of the 2022 season with Richmond, the Class AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants where he was 0-4 in 22 games. He previously pitched in the Baltimore Orioles organization, winning eight games with a 1.81 ERA for Class A Delmarva in 2019 and going 6-4 for Class AA Bowie in 2021.

"Fenter has a very live arm with a plus breaking ball, and he is not afraid to attack the hitters," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He is a bulldog on the mound and fun to watch compete."

