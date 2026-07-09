"Felt Like It Was Going to be Fated That Way" - Mike Jeffries on CLT's Upset Win and Prinx Success

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Mike Watts welcome Charlotte Independence's Head Coach Mike Jeffries to the show to talk about the USL's steady growth during his time with Charlotte, the Jacks 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions ahead of a win-and-in showdown to decide Group 6 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup against the Charleston Battery, and even his legendary college career at Duke University. Kerr and Watts also discuss Watts' experience calling games at the World Cup, the United States' loss to Belgium as well as what the team, and fan support, could look like for the next World Cup, and examine the endless potential scenarios and tiebreakers heading into the last round of Prinx Tires USL Cup group play.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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