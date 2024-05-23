Feliz Homers; Bradenton Pushes Past Blue Jays

BRADENTON, FL - Despite a 2-4 evening from Cristian Feliz, the Blue Jays couldn't overcome a late deficit and dropped a second straight game to Bradenton, 6-3 on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

The Marauders jumped on D-Jays starter Grant Rogers in the first inning, tallying three runs on three hits and an error to snag an early 3-0 lead.

Dunedin quickly jumped on the comeback trail in the second inning, as Manuel Beltre opened the inning with a walk. Beltre moved to second on an error, and eventually came into score by stealing home on a double steal, as Victor Arias swiped second base.

With Tucker Toman on first, Cristian Feliz knotted the game at three in the top of the third with his eighth home run of the season - an inside the park missile to center field. Feliz lined the ball at 110 miles-per-hour, and the ball crashed off Bradenton center fielder Shalin Polanco. As Polanco fell with an injury, Feliz galloped around third base to tie the game.

Rogers recovered from the long first inning by not allowing another run in his five-inning outing. The right hander struck out five, allowing just one hit in his final four innings.

Bradenton regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring twice against Sebastian Espino. Solomon McGuire delivered an RBI single to put the Marauders ahead 4-3, then moved to third on a balk and then dashed home on a passed ball to make it 5-3.

In the eighth, Bradenton added another unearned run, as Sergio Campana reached on an error and then scored on an RBI knock from Javier Rivas that grew the lead to 6-3.

After Marauders lefty Magdiel Cotto struck out the first four batters he faced, the southpaw loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch. Bradenton went back to the bullpen, and Peyton Stumbo ended the game by striking out Yhoangel Aponte.

The Blue Jays will try to avoid a three-game losing streak tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 in Bradenton. Fans can listen to the hometown broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

