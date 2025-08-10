Feel the Rhythms of Change!

World Vision and the CFL want YOU to feel the Rhythms of Change. Dance is a form of celebration in football when your favourite player scores a touchdown, and in Taveta, Kenya when communities celebrate the gift of clean sustainable water.

Now it's time for you to show off your best dance moves for your chance to WIN.

One lucky winner will get a signed jersey from the World Vision Ambassador of their choice, PLUS eight people will qualify to take part in the celebration bracket, where you can win a trip for two to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg!







