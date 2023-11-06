Fedorek Loaned to ECHL
November 6, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have loaned defenseman Connor Fedorek to the ECHL's Reading Royals.
Fedorek will join the ECHL's Reading Royals after logging 5 assists in 6 games played with the Marksmen.
For all Marksmen news, including behind-the-scenes content and roster updates, follow along on social media.
Check out the Fayetteville Marksmen Statistics
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from November 6, 2023
- Fedorek Loaned to ECHL - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Icon Series: Luke Phillips - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Sign Kennedy, Activate Norwinski Among Multiple Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Clarke Resigns as Ice Bears Head Coach - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Flyers Prepare for Another 3-Game Weekend - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- Fedorek Loaned to ECHL
- Marksmen, Kenny, Shutout Ice Flyers 4-0, Take First Place with Fifth Straight Win
- Goehring Gets Three Points in Marksmen Debut, Team Pounds Ice Bears for Third Straight Win
- Marksmen Sign High-Caliber Forward Todd Goehring
- Johnson Puts up Three Points, Marksmen Beat Mayhem 4-3 in Comeback Fashion