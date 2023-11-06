Fedorek Loaned to ECHL

November 6, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have loaned defenseman Connor Fedorek to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Fedorek will join the ECHL's Reading Royals after logging 5 assists in 6 games played with the Marksmen.

For all Marksmen news, including behind-the-scenes content and roster updates, follow along on social media.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.