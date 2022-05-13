Fedko Homers in 5-4 Kernels' Loss

May 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Peoria, IL - Cedar Rapids right fielder Kyler Fedko went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run in his High-A debut as the Kernels fell 5-4 at the hands of the Peoria Chiefs on Friday evening. Fedko, Jeferson Morales and Willie Joe Garry Jr. each had two-hit games on the night. The Kernels led 3-0 through two and a half before Peoria plated four runs on two hits and three errors in the home half of the third. With the loss, the Kernels fall to 22-9 on the year.

Cedar Rapids opened the scoring with a run in the first as Seth Gray plated Morales with an RBI single dumped into right, then they tacked on two more in the second. Fedko singled in his first Kernels plate appearance followed by a Garry Jr. double with one away, then Anthony Prato laced a two-run single into left.

The Kernels committed three of their season-high four errors in a four-run Chiefs third inning. Peoria added a run in the fourth to go up 5-3.

Fedko crushed a solo home run to left-center in the seventh, trimming the deficit to one, but the Kernels couldn't muster a threat against Peoria's closer.

Andrew Cabezas, Brad Hanner and Orlando Rodriguez combined to work 4.2 scoreless relief innings.

Game five of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. CT on Saturday evening at Dozer Park.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2022 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.