February Edition of the Inside Pitch Airs Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns to the airwaves live Wednesday, February 26th on 93.7 FM CJNU.

The Inside Pitch runs from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time on the final Wednesday of each month leading up to spring training (remaining list show dates below), and features a variety of guests across the baseball industry.

February's guests include Winnipeg Goldeyes' outfielder Jonathan Moroney, Sioux City Explorers' manager Steve Montgomery, Baseball America Managing Editor JJ Cooper, St. Paul Saints' broadcaster Sean Aronson, and Cleburne Railroaders' broadcaster Denning Gerig.

Moroney re-signed with the Goldeyes on December 10th and enters his second year with the club. The Houston, Texas native was acquired in a six-player trade last August and finished second in the American Association with a .331 batting average. The 26-year-old outfielder is a lifetime .332 hitter in three professional seasons.

Montgomery enters his seventh year as manager of the Explorers who reached the American Association Championship Series in 2019. The Explorers have reached the playoffs four times in Montgomery's first six years as manager, and the Florida native's .583 winning percentage is third in league history among those who have managed at least three seasons.

Cooper has written for Baseball America since 2002 and is the publication's lead writer on independent baseball. Cooper is also heavily involved in Baseball America's annual efforts in scouting and ranking the affiliated minor leagues, as well as covering Major League Baseball's amateur draft.

Aronson enters his 14th season as the Saints' play-by-play voice, and was behind the microphone for St. Paul's American Association championship run last September. Having called more than 1,300 Saints games, Aronson is the longest tenured voice in the franchise's 28-year history and was named Ballpark Digest's Broadcaster of the Year in 2016. The Californian is also the founder and host of "The Voice Behind the Voice," a podcast that spotlights the careers of broadcasters at the highest levels of sports.

Gerig heads into his second year as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Railroaders and his fourth overall in the American Association. The native Kansan served as the final voice of the Wichita Wingnuts in 2018, and co-hosts the popular Rail Talk Live program on Cleburne's social media outlets.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV Channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

Remaining 2020 Inside Pitch Radio Show Dates

Wednesday, March 25th

Wednesday, April 29th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season on May 19th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2020 home opener is on Tuesday, May 26th versus the St. Paul Saints.

For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, group tickets, and Skysuites, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

