February 6 Transactions Update

After a lull in signings for the Arena Football One Winter Meetings, we are back at it, building competitive teams for the 2025 AF1 season. Here is the February 6, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Darnell Coleman III Arizona RB

Darius Hatch Arizona DB

Jake Mortensen Arizona QB

Alphonso Taylor Arizona DB

Joey Buckley Arizona WR

Ma'a Brown Arizona OL/DL

Tohj Oliver Arizona ATH

Tavion Allen Arizona DB

Justin Foster Nashville DL

Emery Simmons SW Kansas WR

The following players have been released from their letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams and are eligible to sign with any organization.

Lance Lawson Arizona WR

