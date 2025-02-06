February 6 Transactions Update
February 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
After a lull in signings for the Arena Football One Winter Meetings, we are back at it, building competitive teams for the 2025 AF1 season. Here is the February 6, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.
The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Darnell Coleman III Arizona RB
Darius Hatch Arizona DB
Jake Mortensen Arizona QB
Alphonso Taylor Arizona DB
Joey Buckley Arizona WR
Ma'a Brown Arizona OL/DL
Tohj Oliver Arizona ATH
Tavion Allen Arizona DB
Justin Foster Nashville DL
Emery Simmons SW Kansas WR
The following players have been released from their letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams and are eligible to sign with any organization.
Lance Lawson Arizona WR
