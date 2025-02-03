February 3 Transactions Update

February 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As owners and league staff convene in Albany for the 2025 Arena Football One Winter Meetings, our teams continue to prepare by building strong and competitive rosters for the 2025 season. Here is the February 3 Transactions Update for the 2025 AF1 Season.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Justin Sykes Arizona DE

Robert McCoy Jr. Albany QB

Brian Hughes SW Kansas

The following players have been released from their letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with other organizations.

Terrell Ford Albany WR

