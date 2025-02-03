February 3 Transactions Update
February 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As owners and league staff convene in Albany for the 2025 Arena Football One Winter Meetings, our teams continue to prepare by building strong and competitive rosters for the 2025 season. Here is the February 3 Transactions Update for the 2025 AF1 Season.
The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Justin Sykes Arizona DE
Robert McCoy Jr. Albany QB
Brian Hughes SW Kansas
The following players have been released from their letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with other organizations.
Terrell Ford Albany WR
