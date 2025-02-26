February 26 Transactions Update

February 26, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We continue to count down the days until kickoff for Arena Football One! Our first game is Saturday, March 8, and all of our teams are now in training camp, working hard to prepare for the season. Here is the January 26, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

Svonte Davenport Corpus Christi DB

Andre Tucker Arizona WR

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.

Joel Powell Corpus Christi FB

The following players have refused to report to camp. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 team and they are inactive until they report or are released.

Joel Galvan Corpus Christi OL

Jacolby Buford Corpus Christi OL

Kevin Thompson Corpus Christi DL

Malik Smith Corpus Christi FB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 26, 2025

February 26 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.