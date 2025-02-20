February 20 Transactions Update

February 20, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are a little more than two weeks away from the 2025 Arena Football One season kicking off! Our teams are reporting to camp and adding talented players to their rosters. See who signed with your favorite AF1 team in the February 20, 2025 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Darius Tolbert Orlando OL/DL

Parker Lapsley Oregon RB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 20, 2025

February 20 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.