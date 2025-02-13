February 13 Transactions Update

February 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The first training camps open this weekend, and we are incredibly excited for the debut of Arena Football One. Here is the AF1 Transactions Update for February 13, 2025.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Malik Smith Corpus Christi FB

Devin Washington Orlando DB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with other organizations.

Xadien Veliz Corpus Christi FB/LB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 13, 2025

February 13 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.