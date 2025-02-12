February 12 Transactions Update

A huge signing took place yesterday as Darius Prince announced he was taking his talents to Corpus Christi. See which other Arena Football players made decisions on where they will be playing in 2025. Here is the February 12, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Brey Walker Nashville OL

Darius Prince Corpus Christi WR

Kyle Abrom Washington LB

Bryan Sarnowski Washington FB/LB

Dwayne Steward Oregon DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with other organizations.

Chei Hill Corpus Christi DL/LB

