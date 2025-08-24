USL FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video


Kalil ElMedkhar scored the only goal as FC Tulsa took a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at ONEOK Field to extend its undefeated streak to a USL Championship season-high 14 games.

Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central