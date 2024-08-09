FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Johan Peñaranda posted a five-save shutout as FC Tulsa played to a scoreless draw against Orange County SC at ONEOK Field to maintain its undefeated streak as both teams took a point from the contest.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024
- FC Tulsa Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five, Draws 0-0 to Orange County SC - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five, Draws 0-0 to Orange County SC - FC Tulsa
- Orange County SC Earns a Hard Fought Point in Goalless Draw with FC Tulsa - Orange County SC
- OCSC Secures a 0-0 Draw in Tulsa - Orange County SC
- Battery Host Memphis on Saturday at Patriots Point - Charleston Battery
- Rowdies Part Ways with Joey DeZart - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Monterey Bay Hosts Birmingham Legion FC in Head Coach Jordan Stewart's Managerial Debut at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at El Paso Locomotive FC - Miami FC
- San Antonio FC and Union Deportiva Las Palmas Announce Partnership - San Antonio FC
- Points at a Premium for Legion FC as It Travels to Monterey Bay FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Former Republic FC Academy Coach Mikey Varas Expected to Lead U.S. Men's National Team in Next International Window - Sacramento Republic FC
- Charleston Battery Acquire German Defender Samuel Biek from Miami FC - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC Adds Morris Duggan on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Adds Winger Vaughn Covil - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Miami FC Transfers Samuel Biek to Charleston Battery - Miami FC
- Preview: Hartford Face Crucial Matchup at Rhode Island FC on Saturday - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: El Paso Locomotive FC Host Miami FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Memphis 901 FC Gears up for Road Test at Charleston - Memphis 901 FC
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Hartford Athletic for First Home Derby Match on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five, Draws 0-0 to Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five, Draws 0-0 to Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field for Their Only August Home Match
- Edwin Laszo Awarded USL Championship Goal of the Week 22
- Johan Peñaranda Named USL Championship Player of the Month of July