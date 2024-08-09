FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Johan Peñaranda posted a five-save shutout as FC Tulsa played to a scoreless draw against Orange County SC at ONEOK Field to maintain its undefeated streak as both teams took a point from the contest.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.