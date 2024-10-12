FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







New Mexico United earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as it played to a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field as Aaron Bibout scored the equalizer for the hosts after New Mexico had taken the lead through Jacobo Reyes.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.