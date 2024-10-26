FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Alexis Souahy and Andrew Booth each scored first-half goals as FC Tulsa took a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at ONEOK Field as the 2024 campaign concluded for both clubs on the final day of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.