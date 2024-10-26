FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Alexis Souahy and Andrew Booth each scored first-half goals as FC Tulsa took a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at ONEOK Field as the 2024 campaign concluded for both clubs on the final day of the regular season.
