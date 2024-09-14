FC Tulsa vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jansen Wilson scored his ninth goal of the season as Louisville City FC took its 20th win of the regular season with a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field, earning LouCity at least a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.

