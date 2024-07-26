FC Tulsa vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven was held to a scoreless draw by hosts FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field as the visitors saw their winless run in league play reach five games.
