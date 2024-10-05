FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Robert Coronado scored on the rebound of a penalty kick to send El Paso Locomotive FC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to earn Locomotive its second consecutive victory and keep its slim hopes of a place in the postseason alive.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.