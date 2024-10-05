FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Robert Coronado scored on the rebound of a penalty kick to send El Paso Locomotive FC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to earn Locomotive its second consecutive victory and keep its slim hopes of a place in the postseason alive.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
