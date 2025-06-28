FC Tulsa vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
00:00:00 - by FC Tulsa 00:00:09 - by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:00:21 - Pass by Greyson Mercer 00:00:28 - Shot by Owen Damm 00:00:39 - Pass by Declan Watters 00:00:47 - DefensiveAct by Abdoulaye Cissoko 00:00:57 - Pass by Omar Gómez Tapia 00:01:09 - Short Goal by Michael Knapp 00:01:14 - Goal by Michael Knapp 00:01:40 - Pass by Eric Kinzner 00:01:52 - Pass by Jamie Webber 00:02:20 - Goal by Taylor Calheira 00:02:52 - Shot by Owen Damm 00:03:22 - Pass by Jamie Webber 00:03:26 - Pass by Taylor Calheira 00:03:34 - Goal by Jamie Webber 00:04:23 - Shot by Eliot Goldthorp 00:04:28 - DefensiveAct by Declan Watters 00:04:34 - End Period by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:04:48 - Start Period by FC Tulsa 00:05:00 - Pass by Arthur Rogers 00:05:07 - Pass by Eliot Goldthorp 00:05:20 - Goal by Stefan Lukic 00:06:07 - Pass by Harvey St Clair 00:06:17 - Goal by Owen Damm 00:07:06 - Shot by Matt Bentley 00:07:19 - Shot by Aaron Lombardi 00:07:30 - End Match by FC Tulsa
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
