FC Tulsa vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







00:00:00 - by FC Tulsa 00:00:09 - by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:00:21 - Pass by Greyson Mercer 00:00:28 - Shot by Owen Damm 00:00:39 - Pass by Declan Watters 00:00:47 - DefensiveAct by Abdoulaye Cissoko 00:00:57 - Pass by Omar Gómez Tapia 00:01:09 - Short Goal by Michael Knapp 00:01:14 - Goal by Michael Knapp 00:01:40 - Pass by Eric Kinzner 00:01:52 - Pass by Jamie Webber 00:02:20 - Goal by Taylor Calheira 00:02:52 - Shot by Owen Damm 00:03:22 - Pass by Jamie Webber 00:03:26 - Pass by Taylor Calheira 00:03:34 - Goal by Jamie Webber 00:04:23 - Shot by Eliot Goldthorp 00:04:28 - DefensiveAct by Declan Watters 00:04:34 - End Period by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:04:48 - Start Period by FC Tulsa 00:05:00 - Pass by Arthur Rogers 00:05:07 - Pass by Eliot Goldthorp 00:05:20 - Goal by Stefan Lukic 00:06:07 - Pass by Harvey St Clair 00:06:17 - Goal by Owen Damm 00:07:06 - Shot by Matt Bentley 00:07:19 - Shot by Aaron Lombardi 00:07:30 - End Match by FC Tulsa







United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.