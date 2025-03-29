FC Naples vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
In first meeting between pair of 2025 expansion sides, scoreless draw at Paradise Coast Sports Complex sees FC Naples extend unbeaten streak to five across all competitions, Portland Hearts of Pine pick up first point in inaugural league match.
