FC Naples vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







At sold-out Paradise Coast Sports Complex, FC Naples records first win in club history, remains unbeaten with 2-0 victory against visiting Forward Madison FC through Karsen Henderlong's first professional brace.

