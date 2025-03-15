FC Naples vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
At sold-out Paradise Coast Sports Complex, FC Naples records first win in club history, remains unbeaten with 2-0 victory against visiting Forward Madison FC through Karsen Henderlong's first professional brace.
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2025
- Jacks Topple Richmond in 2025 Home Opener, 1-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Inaugural Trip to Naples Ends in a Loss for the Mingos - Forward Madison FC
- Reid Valentine Joins Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season - Texoma FC
- Polish Forward Maciej Bortniczuk Joins Texoma FC - Texoma FC
- Forward Madison FC Releases First Kit of 2025 - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- Single Game Tickets for FC Naples Now Available
- FC Naples Welcomes Chris Heckenberg for the 2025 Season
- FC Naples Announces the Signing of Kevin O'Connor
- FC Naples Welcomes Jayden Onen as Inaugural Player Signing
- Nearly 3,000 FC Naples Fans Are Expected to Select Their Season-Ticket Seats this September