FC Dallas Transfer Luciano Acosta to Fluminense: Best of Lucho Acosta in MLS
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
FC Dallas have transferred midfielder Luciano Acosta to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense.
Acosta departs Dallas for reportedly $4 million plus add-ons, leaving six months after he joined via a blockbuster trade with FC Cincinnati for $5 million plus incentives.
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025
- Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Ticketing and Schedule Details Announced - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match August 20 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC to Host Club Puebla in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 20 - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City in Second-Ever Meeting Between Clubs - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Winger Alexis Manyoma on Loan from Club Estudiantes de la Plata - Colorado Rapids
- MNUFC Hosts Full Day of Special Activities and Moments Before and After Colorado Rapids Game on Sunday - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts San Diego FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Host D.C. United on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal to Host Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Whitecaps FC Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution
- Clip Notes: Fighting Until the End in Leagues Cup - Charlotte FC
- FC Dallas Transfers Midfielder Luciano Acosta to Brazilian Side Fluminense FC - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to MLS Play on the Road at In-State Rivals Austin FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Stuck to Their Plan But Close Leagues Cup 2025 with a 2-1 Loss to Chivas Guadalajara - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Update: August 11 - 17, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Loan Forward Charlie Sharp to Tampa Bay Rowdies - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Shutout Win over Club Santos Laguna - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Edged by Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC - 10th Anniversary Night - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Transfers Midfielder Luciano Acosta to Brazilian Side Fluminense FC
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL
- FC Dallas Falls to New York City FC, 4-3
- FC Dallas Joins Texas Sports Teams Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief
- FC Dallas Signs Forward Samuel Sarver