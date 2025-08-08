FC Dallas Transfer Luciano Acosta to Fluminense: Best of Lucho Acosta in MLS

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas YouTube Video







FC Dallas have transferred midfielder Luciano Acosta to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense.

Acosta departs Dallas for reportedly $4 million plus add-ons, leaving six months after he joined via a blockbuster trade with FC Cincinnati for $5 million plus incentives.







