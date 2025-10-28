MLS FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano Wins MLS Save of the Year with this Double Save!

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
The FC Cincinnati goalkeeper showed incredible reflexes to deny Nashville SC.

