Sports stats

MLS FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Full Match Highlights: Evander BRACE vs. Messi!

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central