FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Noah Adnan

February 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 have signed defender Noah Adnan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced Monday afternoon. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Adnan joins the Orange and Blue following a successful trial with the club. The former Stanford University defender traveled with FC Cincinnati to Clearwater, Florida and participated in all four of the club's first team preseason matches.

Adnan proved one of Stanford's most reliable, consistent defenders from 2020-24. The Gaithersburg, Maryland native made five appearances as a freshman, starting one match, but became a called upon starter for the rest of his college career where he started all but one match from 2021-24.

As a sophomore, Adnan scored three goals and anchored a defense that allowed just 0.87 goals per match which ranked 19th nationally. The defender ranked second on the team in minutes played (1,525) and carried that momentum into his third season. During his junior year, Adnan started all 20 games for Stanford including two matches in the NCAA Division 1 College Cup.

In 2023, as a senior, Adnan enjoyed one of his most successful seasons for the Cardinal. Adnan once again started all 20 matches and set single-season highs in goals scores (4), assists (3) and shots (18). Adnan helped Stanford advance to the Quarterfinals of the College Cup and assisted on the opening goal against top-seeded Marshall in a 3-0 win in the third round.

Adnan closed his Stanford career in 2024 as a graduating senior where he matched his 2023 goal scoring total and registered his first career brace against UC Santa Barbara in a 2-2 draw. Adnan played 1,831 minutes, marking the highest total of his college career, and once again made appearances in postseason play. Adnan finished his time at Stanford with 12 goals and four assists in 83 total appearances.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Noah Adnan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 17, 2025.

NOAH ADNAN

Position: Defender

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Maryland

Birthdate: January 21, 2002 (23)

College: Stanford University

