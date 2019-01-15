Fayetteville's Nathan Perry Named Warrior Player of the Week

January 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced goaltender Nathan Perry of the Fayetteville Marksmen is the Warrior Player of the Week for January 7-13.

Making only his second and third appearances of the season after starting goal- tender Dillon Kelly was loaned to ECHL Adirondack, Perry went 2-0-0, posting a 1.50 goals against average and 0.960 save percentage as the Marksmen swept a home and home series from Roanoke to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Earning the start at Roanoke on Friday, the Kingston, ON native made 26 saves as Fayetteville edged the Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2. Kelley and the Marksmen returned home on Saturday where the netminder recorded his first professional shutout, stopping all 22 shots in a 1-0 win over Roanoke.

Signed by the Marksmen on December 17, Perry played three seasons at Sacred Heart University where he appeared in 28 games. Earlier this season, Perry went 3-0-0 for the Whitby Dunlops in the ACH (Allan Cup Hockey), posting a 2.00 goals against average and a save percentage of 0.947.

Also Nominated: Austin Daae, Birmingham (2 gp, 4g, hat trick, gwg), Carter Shinkaruk, Evansville (2 gp, 9 shots), Rob Darrar, Huntsville (2 gp, 3g, 1a, 2 gwg), Danny Cesarz, Knoxville (3 gp, 3g, 4a, +6, shg), Jake Trask, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Tim Moore, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g), Justin Greenberg, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, 2a, +4, gwg), Mitch Mueller, Quad City (3 gp, 2g, 1a) and Jacob Caffrey, Roanoke (0-1-0, 1.03 gaa, 33 saves)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.