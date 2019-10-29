Fayetteville's Brian Bowen Named Warrior Player of the Week

October 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today named Brian Bowen of the Fayetteville Marksmen the Warrior Player of the Week for October 21-27. After a weekend on the road, the Marksmen picked up two wins as Bowen tallied up three goals, including the game-winner on Friday night.

On Friday, the Marksmen traveled to Knoxville to take on the Ice Bears. It was a back and forth battle and the teams found themselves tied late in the third period. Bowen then pulled through for Fayetteville and scored the game winning goal with less than five minutes remaining to defeat Knoxville 3-2.

The Marksmen's road trip continued on Saturday as they headed to Roanoke. The Marksmen played a strong offensive game and downed the Rail Yard Dawgs 5-1. Bowen contributed two goals to the team's big win.

Bowen, who attended the University of Vermont, is now in his second season with the Fayetteville Marksmen. In the past, Bowen has been called up for a few games in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals and Adirondack Thunder.

Also nominated: Canon Pieper (BHM), Matthew Barnaby (EVV), Kyle Sharkey (HSV), Marly Quince (KNX), Marcus Ortiz (MAC), Darren McCormick (PEO), Tommy Tsicos (QC) and Josh Nenadal (RNK).

