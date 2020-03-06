Fayetteville Woodpeckers Announce Broadcaster for 2020 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have announced that Matt Dean will serve as the club's new Broadcasting and Communications Coordinator and "Voice of the Woodpeckers" for the 2020 season.

Dean joins the Astros organization after spending the previous four seasons as the Broadcast and Media Relations Director with the Charleston RiverDogs (Low-A, South Atlantic League) where he covered the Yankees affiliate on a daily basis and led the club's public relations efforts in addition to handling the play-by-play duties.

"The Woodpeckers organization is very excited to have Matt Dean join our team for the 2020 season," said General Manager David Lane. "Our fans will enjoy his enthusiasm and unique voice as well as his contributions to our fan engagement outside of the broadcast booth."

Prior to his stint in South Carolina, the Wisconsin native got his start in baseball as the Broadcast and Media Relations assistant with the St. Paul Saints (Independent, American Association) in Minnesota. A graduate of UW-Madison, Dean additionally has experience broadcasting college football, basketball, and wrestling on a freelance basis for local colleges throughout the Palmetto State.

In his new role, Dean will provide the play-by-play duties for all 140 Woodpeckers games home and road streaming on FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com, the TuneIn radio app, and on MiLB.tv.

"I am excited to join a tremendous front office in Fayetteville this season," remarked Dean. "The prospect of making Segra Stadium my home park and relocating to North Carolina to take on this great opportunity within the Astros organization made this move a no-brainer for me."

The Woodpeckers, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, open up their second season at Segra Stadium on Thursday, April 9th versus the Frederick Keys. A full schedule for the 2020 season is available at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

Season tickets and half-season ticket packages are now on sale for the 2020 season. For more information, please contact the Woodpeckers office at 910-339-1989 or visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

