Fayetteville Marksmen Hockey Update Week 1

October 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







THIS WEEK IN MARKSMEN HOCKEY:

Coming up this week, the Marksmen will begin the 2021-22 season on the road at Roanoke on Friday, October 15 at 7:05. For both teams, this will mark their first game in two seasons and the first meeting between the two teams since Fayetteville defeated Roanoke on Feb. 29, 2020.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:

"We're excited to get back to hockey, this is what we're here for, and I know the guys have waited a long time to play for this team and pick up where we left off." -head coach, Cory Melkert

"This is an opportunity for us to keep going with what we started and to ride the wave of success we had in 19-20. We're a new locker room with different faces, but we're keeping a strong culture here and we believe in this group." -head coach, Cory Melkert

"Just ready to play hockey again, I don't know how many more go's I'm gonna get at this, but I want to make the most of this year cause I certainly can't take it for granted." -defenseman, Don Olivieri

NEXT GAMES UP:

The Marksmen will return to Roanoke on Friday, Oct. 22 for their second game of the season. The following weekend, Fayetteville will play a home-and-home starting on Friday, Oct. 29 in Macon before returning to the All-American City to open their home portion of the season at the Crown Colisuem on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

When the Marksmen take the ice at home on Oct. 30 it will mark 609 days between home games for the Marksmen. It will be Zombie Night at the Crown Coliseum and families are invited to enjoy the Marksmen Halloween Bash starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Crown Coliseum. There will be trunk-or-treating, fall games, and music as we welcome all kids to dress up and enjoy the Halloween festivities as well as the return of Marksmen hockey.

