Fayetteville Marksmen Game Notes: Week 1 at Roanoke

October 15, 2021







It's been 586 days since the Fayetteville Marksmen have played a game that counts in the SPHL standings. The last time the team skated, they were tied for the top spot in the SPHL and were riding the high of an overtime win at Pensacola.

And then, as soon as success reigned, it fell.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Markmsen from skating in a three-game set against Peoria where the winner would have laid claim to sole possession of the SPHL's top seed. And what was once a two-week pause became a season-long cancellation, effectively ending one of the most successful years in Marksmen hockey history.

In 2020-21, due to state and local restrictions, the Marksmen were not able to play in any feasible way. The same can be said of their opponents, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Many familiar Marksmen faces skated with other teams in the SPHL for the 2020-21 season on loan. However, interestingly, most of the Roanoke roster found refuge in the lower-tier FPHL. Nine Rail Yard Dawgs from the 2019-20 season played in the FPHL's shortened season for the Columbus River Dragons where forward Brantley Sherwood served as an assistant coach.

Now, the east's best hockey rivalry renews itself. Roanoke and Fayetteville will face off 17 times during the 2021-22 season including a stretch of four straight games against each other from Nov. 24-Dec. 4.

The Marksmen won the last matchup between the two teams, Fayetteville's last home game, on Feb. 29, 2020.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING...

"That's a Roanoke team that plays hard and gets under your skin... they take on the personality of their coach and he has his style that he implements. It's effective and we have to be prepared for it."

-Fayetteville head coach, Cory Melkert

"There's a sense of preparation here and we want to get done what we need to get done in order to be successful."

-Fayetteville goalie, Jason Pawloski

"I'm ready to get after it again... we've been off for a while and I did a lot of recovery and rest since COVID and I'm just ready to get back at playing and embracing my role as one of the older guys on the team."

-Fayetteville defenseman, Don Olivieri

