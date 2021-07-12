Fayetteville Marksmen Announce Home Schedule
July 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen are proud to announce their home schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Marksmen will host a full, 28-game home slate this season for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Fayetteville will open at the Crown Coliseum on Saturday, October 30, playing a home game for the first in time in 609 days.
Please see below for the Marksmen's full schedule of home games for the 2021-22 season:
Saturday, October 30
Saturday, November 6
Sunday, November 7
Friday, November 19
Saturday, November 20
Wednesday, November 24
Friday, December 3
Saturday, December 4
Sunday, December 5
Friday, December 31
Friday, January 7
Saturday, January 8
Friday, January 14
Friday, January 28
Saturday, January 29
Sunday, January 30
Friday, February 11
Saturday, February 12
Friday, February 25
Saturday, February 26
Sunday, February 27
Friday, March 11
Saturday, March 12
Thursday, March 17
Friday, March 18
Saturday, March 19
Friday, April 8
Saturday, April 9
Opponents, game times and the road schedule will be announced in the near future.
Marksmen Season Ticket packages are the only way to guarantee your seat for Opening Night. Packages start at just $9 and feature both full-season and half-season options. For more information on Marksmen Season Ticket programs, visit www.marksmenhockey.com.
