Fayetteville Marksmen Announce Home Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen are proud to announce their home schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Marksmen will host a full, 28-game home slate this season for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Fayetteville will open at the Crown Coliseum on Saturday, October 30, playing a home game for the first in time in 609 days.

Please see below for the Marksmen's full schedule of home games for the 2021-22 season:

Saturday, October 30

Saturday, November 6

Sunday, November 7

Friday, November 19

Saturday, November 20

Wednesday, November 24

Friday, December 3

Saturday, December 4

Sunday, December 5

Friday, December 31

Friday, January 7

Saturday, January 8

Friday, January 14

Friday, January 28

Saturday, January 29

Sunday, January 30

Friday, February 11

Saturday, February 12

Friday, February 25

Saturday, February 26

Sunday, February 27

Friday, March 11

Saturday, March 12

Thursday, March 17

Friday, March 18

Saturday, March 19

Friday, April 8

Saturday, April 9

Opponents, game times and the road schedule will be announced in the near future.

Marksmen Season Ticket packages are the only way to guarantee your seat for Opening Night. Packages start at just $9 and feature both full-season and half-season options. For more information on Marksmen Season Ticket programs, visit www.marksmenhockey.com.

