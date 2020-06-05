Father's Day Celebration at Firstenergy Stadium

Father's Day is right around the corner and the R-Phils want to help you celebrate! The organization is hosting a day at the ballpark filled with a chance to play catch on the field, eat great food, and enjoy live music from local artists on Sunday, June 21st from 11AM-2PM. With a spacious park and field, everyone can safely spread out and have a good time!

A big R-Phils Father's Day tradition has always been the opportunity for families to play catch on the field! Those wanting to participate should bring their own gloves and ball and make sure to spread out and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Fans are also permitted to bring a plastic wiffle bat and ball to enjoy with their families.

The Grand Slam Grill and the Yuengling Hometown Taproom will be providing food and drink! Please note - All transactions for food and drink will be credit card purchases, so as to avoid handling cash. Seating will be available throughout the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza as well as on the field! Live music from local Berks County artists are set to perform as well as Grammy Award Winning Guitarist David Cullen! Even some R-Phils mascots will make an appearance.

Also, check out the Father's Day merchandise bundles available on our shop! These packages include a hat-shirt combo that is perfect for all different types of fathers. You can even pick it up on the day of the event to give to dad!

Like our "Party with a Purpose" event on June 11th, this Father's Day extravaganza requires a pre-purchased pass available at https://bit.ly/2A5bluM. Space is very limited in an effort to follow PA State mandated guidelines and to adhere to CDC social distancing and safety guidelines. Gates will open at 10:45AM, with the park open to fans from 11-2PM. Passes are $5 and proceeds benefit Baseballtown Charities to help more kids play baseball.

Don't miss out on an unforgettable opportunity to share with your family and recognize dad. Make Father's Day a memorable one and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for lots of fun!

GUIDELINES AND SAFETY PROCEDURES:

- Tables for seating will be provided throughout Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium. In accordance with State mandated guidelines, the R-Phils will provide at least six feet between parties at tables. The occupancy will not exceed 12 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

- Each event will benefit a charitable organization, and each attendee will pre-purchase pass to attend. This will allow the R-Phils to guarantee that the number of attendees does not exceed allowable levels, and guarantee that there will be plenty of space for social distancing throughout the event.

- Each attendee family group will be listed on a pass list at the entrance at each event. As you approach the entrance to Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium, an R-Phils staff member, while practicing proper social distancing, will confirm that your family group is listed on that evening's pre-purchased pass list.

- All indoor areas of the stadium, other than the bathrooms, will be closed.

- Dining will be offered in the open-air outdoor areas of Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza and on the field (weather permitting) at FirstEnergy Stadium. There will be no seating at the bar.

- Attendees will be asked to wear a mask while entering and exiting FirstEnergy Stadium, and when not seated at your table. Once seated at your table, you will be welcome to remove your mask so as to enjoy your food and drink with your family group.

- Employees will wear masks and gloves when in fan-facing situations and food/drink areas.

- Cleaning treatment of all areas will occur prior to each event. Additional cleaning will continue throughout the event, including tables, and focus on high traffic areas.

- All food and bar service transactions will be conducted with CREDIT CARD ONLY - No Cash.

- All attendees will be asked to vacate each night by 9:30PM, so we can properly clean the area again.

- Staffing levels will remain limited to minimize the chance of virus spread. All employee temperatures are checked upon arrival to the R-Phils.

Finally, please remember that our diverse fanbase and staff have differing views about the virus and its ability to spread. We respect the fact that some of you may not yet feel comfortable visiting FirstEnergy Stadium and understand if you feel safer staying at home for now. We will happily welcome you back when you are ready to return to America's Classic Ballpark.

The R-Phils hope this can be a safe environment for a community event and a great opportunity to experience what many people have been missing recently. Visit Rphils.com/dad for more information and https://bit.ly/2A5bluM to purchase passes! Please direct all [email protected], text 610-370-BALL, or call the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL.

