Father's Day Batting Practice June 21 at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - This Father's Day, give dad the ultimate Coastal Bend baseball experience by having him swing for the fences at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks Father's Day Batting Practice, priced at $150 plus fees and taxes, features a 15-minute on-field BP session, visits to the clubhouse and new indoor batting cages, as well as a Hooks Columbia Performance Fishing shirt.

Time slots for the Sunday, June 21 event run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve your group today.

Due to social distancing efforts, participants will be allowed up to four guests who can watch batting practice from the seating bowl. Following BP, dads have the option to shag fly balls in the outfield.

"We are thrilled to be able to open the Whataburger Field gates, even on this limited basis," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "Our community is going through a very difficult time and we hope this ballpark experience will give families a little bit of their summer back. Our staff has worked diligently to account for the challenges this pandemic has presented. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone enjoy Whataburger Field in a safe and healthy environment."

Outside food and drinks are not permitted, and face coverings are required when indoors at the ballpark. Bats and helmets will be provided and thoroughly sanitized after each use. All guests and staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival.

