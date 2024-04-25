Fast Start Carries Hounds
April 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - The RockHounds scored four runs over the first two innings en route to a 5-1 victory over the Hooks before 3,146 fans Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
A's top prospect Jacob Wilson opened the proceedings with a double into left field. Cooper Bowman then worked a walk before Colby Thomas dumped an RBI single into shallow right. The early traffic translated into a 38-pitch first inning by Jose Fleury .
After allowing a marker in the second, Fleury would bounce back by recording five consecutive strikeouts to finish his 3 2/3-inning outing.
Carlos Betancourt shined on the hill for Corpus Christi, retiring eight of the nine men he faced.
The Hooks were held to four singles, with Tommy Sacco, Jr. , C.J. Stubbs , Rolando Espinosa , and Jeremy Arocho accounting for the hits.
Corpus Christi's lone run scored via a bases-loaded walk by Stubbs in the fourth inning.
Right-fielder Jacob Melton saved at least two runs as he made a terrific diving catch with the bases loaded in the sixth.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 25, 2024
- Cody Freeman's Five Hit Night Lifts Frisco Over Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Fast Start Carries Hounds - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Total Team Effort Propels Wind Surge to First Road Win of the Season - Wichita Wind Surge
- Mazur Strikes Out Eight As Flying Chanclas Fall To Wind Surge - San Antonio Missions
- Thursday Game in Springfield Suspended - Arkansas Travelers
- Thursday's Game Suspended; Doubleheader this Friday - Springfield Cardinals
- Homestand Highlights: April 30th - May 5th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- World Series Trophy to Visit Riders Field for Evan Carter Weekend - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Fast Start Carries Hounds
- Ninth-Inning Rally Sputters for CC
- Hooks Muster 10 Hits, But Stumble in Series Opener
- Hooks Win Pitchers' Duel, Take Series
- Early Hole Hampers Hooks