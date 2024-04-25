Fast Start Carries Hounds

April 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - The RockHounds scored four runs over the first two innings en route to a 5-1 victory over the Hooks before 3,146 fans Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

A's top prospect Jacob Wilson opened the proceedings with a double into left field. Cooper Bowman then worked a walk before Colby Thomas dumped an RBI single into shallow right. The early traffic translated into a 38-pitch first inning by Jose Fleury .

After allowing a marker in the second, Fleury would bounce back by recording five consecutive strikeouts to finish his 3 2/3-inning outing.

Carlos Betancourt shined on the hill for Corpus Christi, retiring eight of the nine men he faced.

The Hooks were held to four singles, with Tommy Sacco, Jr. , C.J. Stubbs , Rolando Espinosa , and Jeremy Arocho accounting for the hits.

Corpus Christi's lone run scored via a bases-loaded walk by Stubbs in the fourth inning.

Right-fielder Jacob Melton saved at least two runs as he made a terrific diving catch with the bases loaded in the sixth.

