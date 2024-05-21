Sports stats



Fargo Force

Fargo Force Head Coach Brett Skinner Joins USHL in Focus Following Clark Cup Championship

May 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force YouTube Video


USHL in Focus caught up with Brett Skinner following Fargo Force's run to the 2024 Clark Cup Championship.
Check out the Fargo Force Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...

United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central