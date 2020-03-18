FAQ: How COVID-19 Affects the Ports

March 18, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





We know it's been a trying week for many people including for us here at the Ports. We understand that many of you rightfully have questions about what's going on with us at the moment. We wanted to take the time and address a few of those questions

Hi everyone! We know it's been a trying week for many people including for us here at the Ports.

We understand that many of you rightfully have questions about what's going on with us at the moment. We wanted to take the time and address a few of those questions and concerns for you.

In the mean time, please follow all local and federal governmental requests regarding social distancing, wash your hands, take deep breaths and look out for your friends and family.

None of us are sure how long this will last, but the sooner we all take a step back and quarantine ourselves the sooner we are back at Banner Island Ballpark enjoying the game we all love so much.

Q: How long can we expect the 2020 MiLB season to be suspended?

A: The MiLB office is working in coordination with Major League Baseball (MLB) to provide clubs the most up-to-date information related to the 2020 season, when players will report, and when it's safe to host games and fans again. We're following the guidelines instituted by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which instituted a cancellation of gatherings of 10 or more people for an eight-week period (Beginning March 16). MiLB and MLB are working together to determine the next step once the eight-week period concludes in May.

Q: How will the schedule change due to the late start?

A: We don't have a full grasp on the extent of the situation. Everything remains very fluid at the moment and we won't know for sure how the 2020 schedule changes until MiLB and MLB determine our country has COVID-19 under control and are ready to welcome the players and public out of their homes and back to the team's facilities.

Q: I have tickets to Ports Opening Day and other games throughout the summer, what does this mean for me?

A: We at the Ports are working on all ticketing issues and appreciate everyone's patience as we figure out the best way to accommodate our fans. We will have an announcement for everyone who has purchased tickets for games this season once we have more information on the start of the 2020 season.

Q: Can we visit Banner Island Ballpark and the Dock Shop?

A: We understand that fans are excited about the season and want to load up with new Ports gear, however with the health and safety of everyone in our community being the priority our offices, box office and the Dock Shop are CLOSED for the time being. Online shopping is still available and is encouraged at https://ports.milbstore.com/.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.