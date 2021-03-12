Fantastic: Saints Will Open to 27% Capacity for Home Opener on May 11; Limited Number of Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 17

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints were one of the few teams in the country to open their ballpark to fans in 2020. The good news is they will get to do the same in 2021. The even better news is the capacity will be 40% greater than what it was last season. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday morning that CHS Field can open to 27% capacity, allowing the Saints to hold 2,100 at CHS Field when they play their first home game as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate on May 11.

The Saints will utilize many of the strategies put in place during a successful 2020 season. Some of those plans include:

Communication - the ability to interact and communicate with fans before, during, and after games. The communication will provide, among other things, best places to park and closest entrances based upon your seating area.

A Controlled, Predictable Environment - With specific points of sale, restrooms near seating areas, and an easy to navigate 360-degree concourse fans won't have to travel far from their seating area.

Masks - Protective masks will be worn by employees and guests at all times with exception for eating and drinking.

Social Distancing - Social distancing principles to be applied in all areas of operation including staging, seating, and servicing.

Health and Wellness Protocols - This includes fans, employees, and on-field personnel including, but not limited to, enhanced cleaning and sanitization strategies.

"We want to thank Governor Walz and his StaySafeMN team, along with the team at the Minnesota Department of Health, first and foremost for all they've done to keep Minnesotans safe, then secondly for the spirit of collaboration with which they've worked to create guidance allowing the Saints, the Twins, and other Minnesota sports and entertainment venues to safely host fans in 2021," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We appreciate the opportunity to build on what was accomplished last summer at CHS Field, safely entertaining fans in August and September, and look forward to working together in an effort to increase capacity as Minnesota continues to recover and reopen."

In conjunction with the announcement the Saints will put a limited number of single-game tickets on sale beginning Wednesday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. via saintsbaseball.com or by calling the Saints office at 651-644-6659. Along with single-game tickets, the Saints will also make group and specialty seating areas available. As guidance changes and capacities increase the Saints will place additional tickets for sale all season long.

The Saints 2021 schedule, along with the COVID-19 readiness plan, can be found at saintsbaseball.com. The Saints 2021 season, their first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, begins on Tuesday, May 4 on the road against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals). The home opener is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs).

