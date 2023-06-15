FanSaves Continues as "Official Digital Couponing Platform of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that FanSaves will continue as the "Official Digital Couponing Platform of the ECHL," powering the Digital Coupon Books which teams offer to fans.

This renewed collaboration between the ECHL and FanSaves signifies the continuation of a successful alliance that is helping to revolutionize fan engagement and sponsorships within the league.

The first year of this partnership was successful with teams in the league using FanSaves to engage fans with their sponsors through discounts and deals. The Fort Wayne Komets were a standout partner last season, offering more than 50 deals to their fans from over 30 partners, including merchandise deals from their own team store. Their team store deals facilitated more than $25,000 in sales while also tracking important analytics about their fans.

"Continuing the ECHL/FanSaves relationship furthers our commitment to community and our local partnerships, as the platform allows our teams, fans, and corporate partners to come together and benefit from the synergies and value offered in each of our markets," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"The ECHL is incredibly innovative and they have been wonderful to work with," said FanSaves Co-Founder & CEO, Shannon Ferguson. "We're looking forward to partnering with even more of their teams for this upcoming season and growing our footprint across the league as we continue to help not only increase sponsorship revenue and season ticket sales but also to track important fan data and analytics."

