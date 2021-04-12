Fans Permitted at White Sox/Cubs Minor League Exhibition Games

April 12, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL- The Schaumburg Boomers and Wintrust Field are excited to announce that a limited number of fans will be permitted for the Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Minor League Exhibition Games in late April.

All tickets will be $10.00 and are subject to order fees and seating protocols based on location. Tickets for games go on-sale to the general public at 10am on Tuesday, April 13 and will only be available online at wintrustfield.com and boomersbaseball.com

The White Sox alternate site team (based in Schaumburg) will host the Chicago Cubs alternate site team (based in South Bend) on the following dates at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, IL:

- Saturday, April 24th at 1:00pm

- Wednesday, April 28th at 1:00pm

- Friday, April 30th at 12:00pm

Gates open on hour prior to game time.

"We are extremely excited to safely host fans at Wintrust Field for these unique games; showcasing the next generation of White Sox and Cubs in a Spring Training like atmosphere." said Schaumburg Boomers Vice President & General Manager Michael Larson.

The fan attendance protocols specific to these games were approved by both Major League Baseball and the Village of Schaumburg. Protocols specific to the White Sox / Cubs Minor League Exhibition games include:

- Limited Capacity of 20.7% of the Wintrust Field main seating bowl

- Socially distanced sets of seats

- Masks required when not eating/drinking

- Enhanced cleaning protocols

- Only digital tickets

- Full Food & Beverage options are available but by in-seat delivery app only

- First three rows are not available to ensure distancing protocols with players

- Fans to use the gate closest to their seating

- Protocol reminders to be emailed to guests 24 hours prior to games

The Schaumburg Boomers season begins at Wintrust Field on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30pm with Post-Game Fireworks. Single-game tickets, season tickets, and group packages available now at boomersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 12, 2021

Fans Permitted at White Sox/Cubs Minor League Exhibition Games - Schaumburg Boomers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.